X-Ray-Based Robots Market Is Anticipated To Increase At A High-Value CAGR Of 7.1% By 2027 X Herald

Worldwide sales of X-ray-based robots are anticipated to increase at a high-value CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027. In 2022, the global X-ray-based robots market is valued at US$ 4.25 billion and is projected to reach a market size of US$ 6 billion by 2027. Demand for X-ray-based robots in China is expected to rise at a stellar CAGR of 10% through 2027. Several market players concentrating on the launch of advanced diagnostic equipment as well as rising demand for improved imaging devices are driving rapid market expansion in China.

Extensive rounds of primary and comprehensive secondary research have been used by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimates and projections for the Demand of X-ray-based Robots Market, both at global and regional levels.

Overview of the X-ray-based Robots Market:

X-ray-based robots, also known as X-ray inspection robots or X-ray scanning robots, have gained prominence due to their ability to provide real-time, high-resolution X-ray images in a remote or hazardous environment. These robots are equipped with X-ray sources and detectors that enable them to perform tasks such as non-destructive testing (NDT), medical imaging, security scanning, and even inspection of infrastructure components. The market for X-ray-based robots is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in robotics, imaging technology, and the increasing need for precise inspection and monitoring across various industries.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are creating high-end X-ray-based robots for outstanding precision and sensitivity in the identification of imaging abnormalities. Key companies are forming strategic alliances to adopt and create cutting-edge software that will improve the outcomes of medical imaging.

For instance :

In 2021, an artificial intelligence system developed by GE Healthcare to assist medical practitioners in assessing Endotracheal Tube (ETT) placements was approved by the FDA. A transportable x-ray device has AI algorithms incorporated for automatic measurements, case prioritizing, and quality control.

The X-ray-based robots market represents a cutting-edge fusion of robotics and X-ray imaging technology, offering a wide array of applications in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and security. These robots are equipped with X-ray imaging capabilities, allowing them to inspect, analyze, and perform tasks that require precise imaging, detection, and manipulation. As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, I will provide an overview of the X-ray-based robots market, along with insights into current industry news and trends.

Key Drivers and Trends:

In manufacturing industries, X-ray-based robots are used for automated inspection and quality control of products, ensuring that defects or anomalies are detected with high precision. This reduces manufacturing errors and ensures product quality.X-ray robots are utilized in healthcare settings for diagnostic imaging, surgery assistance, and patient positioning. They enable physicians to perform minimally invasive procedures with greater accuracy and safety.The need for enhanced security measures has led to the deployment of X-ray scanning robots at airports, borders, and critical infrastructure sites. These robots can inspect baggage, cargo, and vehicles for contraband, explosives, and other security threats.X-ray robots are employed in inspecting critical infrastructure components, such as pipelines and bridges, to detect corrosion, cracks, and other structural issues without the need for disassembly or disruption of operations.

Key Segments in X-ray-based Robots Industry Research



By Technology :



Artificial Intelligence



Machine Vision



Collaborative Robots



Cognitive Computing



Sesotec X-ray

Twin Robotics

By End-use Industry :



Healthcare





Pulmonary





Cardiovascular





Orthopedics





Oncology



Trauma



Aerospace



Automotive



Electronics



Food & Beverages

Defense

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

“Rising Need for Advanced Imaging Modalities for Patient Screening”

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the X-ray-based robots market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The most recent advancement in X-ray systems is robotic systems. Through automation, X-ray-based robots boost production. Digital radiography can be transformed by X-ray-based robots to offer cutting-edge imaging modalities. They can help to improve diagnostic and therapeutic services and streamline hospital workflows.

Clinical applications for X-ray-based robots include orthopedics, intervention, pain management, and trauma. A partial replacement for CT scanners is possible due to the high degree of precision and flexibility offered by X-ray-based robots.

The benefits of using X-ray-based robots have been a major factor in their acceptance; their speed and precision, as well as rapid processing times, enable far higher patient screening volumes than in the past. Due to this, businesses are now concentrating on advanced product creation and innovation.

X-ray-based robots are also used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, F&B, and defense.

Market Players :-





GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Intermedical S.r.l.

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

EMD Medical Technologies

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Simad S.r.l.

Stephanix S.A Technix Ziehm Imaging GMBH

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa,Rest of MEA)

Recent Industry News and Developments:

In the medical field, X-ray robots have made significant strides. Robotic-assisted surgeries, guided by X-ray imaging, have become more precise and less invasive, leading to shorter recovery times and improved patient outcomes.In manufacturing, X-ray-based robots are being increasingly integrated into production lines to automate inspection processes. This is especially valuable in industries like automotive and electronics, where product defects can have significant consequences.The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms into X-ray-based robots is enhancing their image analysis capabilities. This allows these robots to recognize and categorize defects more accurately, reducing false positives and increasing efficiency.In the security sector, X-ray robots are being deployed at a growing number of public venues, transportation hubs, and critical infrastructure sites to enhance security screening and threat detection. These robots can quickly and efficiently scan bags, cargo, and vehicles for prohibited items and potential threats.Infrastructure inspection using X-ray robots is becoming more efficient and cost-effective. Miniaturized and remotely operated robots can access and inspect hard-to-reach areas, helping to identify potential structural issues early and prevent costly repairs.

