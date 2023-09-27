Bahrain asks Houthis to hand over individuals responsible for fatal drone raid

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Bahrain requested the Houthis to turn in those accountable for Monday's drone raid on Saudi Arabia's southern boundary with Yemen, which murdered two of its soldiers.



Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa went to the military HQs, where he was greeted by the army management, which sent condolences for the death of the military men, an official Bahraini news agency mentioned in its report.



The monarch declared that the soldiers showed the "most profound example of heroism and loyalty," and uttered gratitude for nations which commiserated and showed unity against this "act of aggression."



In the meeting it was highlighted that if the Houthis condemned those responsible of the act amid the current UN truce, "then they must arrest them and hand them over to Bahrain or the Arab coalition so that the necessary legal action would be taken against them."



The Houthis made no remarks, but Arab media stated that the group voiced “regret” for what it named “violations of the UN truce.”

MENAFN27092023000045015839ID1107149635