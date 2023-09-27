US requires endorsement of Azerbaijan to deploy delegation to Karabakh

(MENAFN) Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that the US must acquire earlier endorsement from Azerbaijan to deploy a delegation to the Karabakh area.



Remarking on the US suggestion to found a human rights checking deputation in Karabakh, Peskov declared at a news meeting in Moscow that "any mission (on Karabakh's territory) may exist only with the consent of the Azerbaijani side."



He claimed that Russia maintains communication with all parties, including the Karabakh-based Armenian community.



The spokesperson pointed out that the degrees of Russian and American engagement in the events happening in Karabakh cannot be matched.



"You know the role played by our peacekeepers in accordance with the existing mandate, we intend to continue," he said.



When questioned around news reports, alleging that US Leader Joe Biden has sent a message to Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan calling him to boost security as well as energy collaboration, Peskov responded "Hardly anything can be compared with the depth of integration that Armenia has with the Russian economy."

MENAFN27092023000045015839ID1107149615