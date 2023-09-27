Color Retention Agents Market To Witness Steady Growth With A 4.5% CAGR Through 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The current valuation of the global color retention agents market stands at US$ 4.94 billion, and it is poised for substantial growth with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth trajectory is expected to propel the market to reach a substantial value of US$ 7.7 billion by the year 2032.

The utilization of color retention agents in baby food, processed fruits, and vegetables has opened up significant expansion avenues for manufacturers. These agents are gaining prominence as specialized food components in the food and beverage industry due to their remarkable ability to preserve and enhance the color of various food and beverage products. According to insights from Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global color retention agents market is on track to achieve a CAGR of 4.5%, ultimately reaching an impressive valuation of US$ 7.70 billion by the year 2032.

Growth Drivers:

The rising consumption of processed and packaged foods has led to a greater need for color retention agents to maintain the visual appeal of these products.Consumers often associate vibrant colors with freshness and quality, driving manufacturers to use color retention agents to ensure their products appear appealing and appetizing.Color retention agents help prolong the shelf life of various food and beverage items by preventing color degradation, which can result from factors like exposure to light, heat, and oxygen.The expanding food and beverage industry, including sectors such as bakery, confectionery, and beverages, creates a consistent demand for color retention agents.Consumer preferences are shifting towards natural and clean label products. As a response, manufacturers are seeking natural and clean-label color retention agents to meet market demands.

Competitive Landscape:

The launch of novel products, mergers & acquisitions, fundamental collaborations, and potential strong alliances are the key strategies employed by market actors.

Top companies in the market for color retention agents are investing in product designs to produce innovative products with unusually rich textures and flavours.

Key Companies Profiled:



General Chemical Industrial Products

Canton Chem

Spectrum chemical Mfg Corp

Sonac

Zhejiang Wecan Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Grace

Hainan Zhongxin Wanguo Chemical Co., Ltd.

APAC Chemical Corporation

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Food Ingredient Technology Co., Ltd Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd

Key Segments Covered in Color Retention Agents Industry Research:

· By Agent Type :



Acid



Erythorbic acid

Ascorbic acid

Gluconate

Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone

Bouillonmex

Sulfate



Copper sulfate Crystal flash

· By Form :



Powdered Color Retention Agents

Color Retention Agent Granules Liquid Color Retention Agents

· By End Use :



Beverages

Infant Foods

Dairy Products

Meat

Poultry

Egg & Fish Products

Bakery Products Functional Food & Nutrients

· By Nature :



Natural Color Retention Agents Conventional Color Retention Agents

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Color Retention Agents make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Color Retention Agents Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

