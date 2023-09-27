Erdogan declares significance of opening Zengezur corridor

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the significance of opening the Zangezur corridor land road in southern Caucasus.



"Hopefully, we will realize the Zangezur corridor as soon as possible and make our road and rail communication with friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan uninterrupted through Nakhchivan," Erdogan stated following a Cabinet conference in the capital Ankara.



The comments ocur a day following his trip to Azerbaijan's self-governing Nakhchivan exclave, where he encountered with his Azerbaijani equivalent Ilham Aliyev to talk over two-sided ties, local as well as global improvements, specially the latest condition in Karabakh.



"We hope to turn our region into a basin of peace and prosperity through joint projects that will include our neighbor Iran," he continued.



the Zangezur region was transferred to Armenia by the Soviets in the 1920s, although it was originally a part of Azerbaijan, depriving Azerbaijan of a direct overland access to its exclave of Nakhchivan.



Azerbaijan has concentrated on infrastructure, including highways and a 43-kilometer (26.7-mile) railway along the corridor, following its 44-day conflict with Armenia in the fall of 2020.

