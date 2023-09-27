Plant Hydrocolloids Market Analysis: Global Size, Trends, And Forecast Up To 2029 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Technological Advancements in Packaging Fueling Demand for Convenient Foods, with Plant Hydrocolloids at the Forefront. These Ingredients Play a Vital Role in Ready-to-Eat, Frozen, and Packaged Food Products, Significantly Boosting the Global Plant Hydrocolloids Market. In the Asia-Pacific Region, Excluding Japan, Consumers are Increasingly Seeking Clean Label and Low-Fat Food Choices. The APEJ Plant Hydrocolloids Market is Forecasted to Generate an Exceptional $1.4 Billion Absolute Opportunity Between 2019 and 2029.

Emerging markets for food processing such as Latin America and APEJ will create notable demand for plant hydrocolloids. Brazil is observing exponential growth in dairy alternatives using plant hydrocolloids.Due to increase in the consumer demand along with strong non-vegan demographics, the Brazilian market for plant hydrocolloids is anticipated to grow exponentially in the following years.

Rising usage of plant hydrocolloids in ready-to-eat, frozen, and packaged foods coupled with increasing consumption of these products is expected to boost the growth of the global plant hydrocolloids market during the forecast period.

Similarly, growing health consciousness among consumers and increasing demand for natural food additives are likely to bolster sales of plant hydrocolloids over the projection period. Additionally, growing usage of plant hydrocolloids in dairy, bakeries, and confectioneries and other products due to their multifunctionality feature will elevate the demand for these ingredients through 2029.

Plant hydrocolloids are used in a variety of food products such as bread, cakes, biscuits, and ice cream. They can also be found in other food products such as jellies, processed meats, and soups. All these applications of plant hydrocolloids contribute to market expansion.

Key Takeaways:



By application, dairy products and bakery & confectionery segment is likely to hold a significant share of the global plant hydrocolloids market by the end of the forecast period.

APEJ plant hydrocolloids market is anticipated to generate an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.4 billion between 2019-2029.

North America will continue to remain a leading plant hydrocolloids market during the forecast period.

Latin America is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for plant hydrocolloids during the projection period. Demand for plant hydrocolloids across India and China is expected to grow at a significant pace over the next ten years.

Growth Drivers:



Rising application in food and beverage industry is expected to drive the global hydrocolloids market swiftly during the forecast period.

The market for plant hydrocolloids is projected to be impacted by the rising number of packaging technology innovations that have increased demand for convenience meals. Growing preference for natural food additives is expected to elevate the sales of plant hydrocolloids during the projection period.

Restraints:



Implementation of stringent regulations is acting as a barrier to the expansion of plant hydrocolloids market. Volatility in raw material prices along with ambiguous labeling is also expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

Inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions has been a key strategy of the companies functioning in the plant hydrocolloids market. In line with this, Ingredion Incorporated has made significant acquisitions in recent times.

For example, In March 2019, Ingredion Incorporated acquired Western Polymer, a company based in Washington, United States to further invest and expand its starch business.

Starch is a strong and commonly used plant hydrocolloid. Western Polymer is involved in the processing of potato starch whereas Ingredion is looking for capacity expansion of potato starch and enhancing its processing capabilities. With the help of such acquisitions, companies are going for inorganic growth to increase sales in plant hydrocolloids.

Plant Hydrocolloids Market: Segmentation

FactMR's study has done the segmentation of plant hydrocolloids market on the basis of source, application, function, form and region.

· By Source :



Cellulosics

Pectin

Guar Gum

Locust Bean Gum

Gum Arabic Other Sources

· By Application :



Dairy Products and Bakery and Confectionery

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Beverages

Snacks and Savoury

Meat and Poultry Other Applications

· By Function :



Emulsifying Agent

Thickening Agent

Stabilizing Agent Gelling Agent

· By Form :



Liquid Dry

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Plant Hydrocolloids Market Report



What is the projected value of the plant hydrocolloids market in 2019?

At what rate will the global plant hydrocolloids market grow until 2029?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the plant hydrocolloids market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global plant hydrocolloids market during 2019-2029? Which are the factors driving the plant hydrocolloids market during the forecast period?

