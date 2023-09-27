Ostomy Care Market On The Rise A US$ 5.3 Billion Projection By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Estimated to witness a steady growth, the global ostomy care market is highly likely to value ~US$ 3 Bn in 2019. Fact.MR presents indispensable insights on the ostomy care market in its latest business intelligence report that envisages a moderate growth outlook for the market. Growth of ostomy care market remains highly influenced by growing incidences of inflammatory bowel diseases, and rising demand for advanced leak-proof ostomy bags.

Growing prevalence of urinary tract cancer, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer and bladder cancer, increasing geriatric population who necessitate ostomy drainage systems, increasing preference amid the adults and youth for ostomy drainage systems in ostomy surgeries, enhanced reimbursement landscape for ostomy as well as growing awareness in relation to ostomy procedures will be the prime aspect prompting the expansion of the ostomy drainage systems industry.

Growth Drivers:

A growing number of individuals are undergoing ostomy procedures due to various medical conditions such as colorectal cancer, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and bladder cancer. This rising incidence of these conditions contributes to the demand for ostomy care products.The global aging population is increasing, leading to a higher prevalence of age-related conditions that may require ostomy surgery. As the elderly population grows, so does the demand for ostomy care products and services.Ongoing research and development efforts have resulted in the introduction of more innovative and user-friendly ostomy care products. These advancements enhance the quality of life for ostomy patients, encouraging greater product adoption.Efforts by healthcare organizations, patient advocacy groups, and manufacturers to raise awareness about ostomy care and provide education to patients and caregivers have led to improved acceptance and utilization of ostomy care products.Advances in medical technology have led to the development of high-quality, leak-resistant ostomy appliances and accessories. These technological improvements reduce the risk of complications and improve patient comfort.

Competitive Landscape

The global ostomy care market is highly competitive in nature. Amid the growing competition in the ostomy care market, leading players have shifted their focus on launching ostomy bags with convex shapes and multiple flanges.

These are not only easy to attach to the stomach due to their good fixing capacity, but also ensure that bags tie to the stomach properly, providing comfort to the patient.

While the market forerunners are focusing on strengthening their market position, the market entrants are increasingly eying the launch of pediatric ostomy bags to garner traction in the competitive ostomy treatment market.



In March 2021, the Coloplast group announced that it was awarded a contract for ostomy products with Vizient, Inc. (Irving, TX). The new agreement allows Vizient members access with contracted pricing to Coloplast's full portfolio of ostomy products, including ostomy pouches and supporting products. In January 2020, ConvaTec Group Plc announced the launch of ConvaMaxTM the NEW superabsorber dressing. ConvaMaxTM superabsorber manages excess moisture to help protect skin integrity2. Where there is a real risk of skin damage due to high levels of exudate, ConvaMaxTM is ideal.

Key Companies Profiled:



Coloplast A/S

Hollister Incorporated

ConvaTec Group Plc.

B. Braun

ALCARE Co. Ltd.

Nu-Hope

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company

Welland Medical Limited

Baohe Ostomy Care Flexicare Medical Limited

Key Segments Covered:



Product



Ostomy Pouches





One Piece Pouch



Two Piece Pouch



Ostomy Accessories





Ostomy Belts & Tapes





Ostomy Skin Protection & Skin Barrier Accessories





Ostomy Irrigation Sets





Ostomy Convex Inserts

Ostomy Stroma Caps

Ostomy Type



Colostomy



Ileostomy

Urostomy

End User



Ostomy Care in Homecare Settings



Ostomy Care in Hospitals



Ostomy Care in Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ostomy Care in Specialized Clinics

Indication



Ostomy Care for Cancer



Ostomy Care for Inflammatory Bowel Disease



Ostomy Care for Bowel Obstruction



Ostomy Care for Fecal Incontinence Ostomy Care for Trauma & Infection

