Canada Updates Travel Advisory, Urges Citizens In India To 'Stay Vigilant And Exercise Caution'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In light of recent events, Canada has amended its travel advice for its residents living in India, advising them to "stay vigilant and exercise caution" since there are calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" toward Canada on social media.

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made sensational claims about the "potential" participation of Indian operatives in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on Canadian territory on June 18 in British Columbia, tensions between India and Canada erupted. In 2020, India deemed Nijjar to be a terrorist.

In retaliation for Ottawa's decision to dismiss an Indian official over the matter, India strongly rejected the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian ambassador.

"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an update on Sunday.

This comes after New Delhi froze visa services late last week and issued a similar warning to Indian nationals and students studying in Canada, according to Global News.

Meanwhile, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that the Indian government was responsible for the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, dozens of supporters of Khalistan demonstrated outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver. Protesters waved Khalistan flags, played music and shouted slogans. Some of them burnt India's flag in a garbage can outside the Indian Consulate. Similar protests were held in Toronto as well.