Caste Census Is Like X-Ray Of India: Rahul Gandhi

I am delighted to be in Bilaspur today. I was handed this remote control and was asked to press its button. He further described how, with the press of a button, crores of rupees were swiftly transferred to the bank accounts of underprivileged individuals in Chhattisgarh. The money was transferred within a matter of seconds.

We have fulfilled all the promises we made to you during the elections. We have halved the electricity bill, ensured a fair price for paddy, and kept our commitments.

Under the Kisan NYAY Yojana, the government disbursed input subsidies totalling Rs 21,000 crore to farmers. Landless farmers were not left behind, as they received Rs 7,000 each as annual financial assistance. In addition, tribal communities were provided fair prices for the collection of Minor Forest Produce, and forestland rights were granted to them. Healthcare also saw significant improvements, with extended coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for 70 lakh families. The government has filled 42,000 vacant job positions and offered a monthly unemployment allowance to 1.30 lakh youth.

A caste census is like the X-ray of India; it will help us understand how many OBCs, tribals, and individuals from the general category are there in the country. Once we have this data, the nation can move forward inclusively.

Recognizing the need for increased women's participation in all sectors, he said, "Conducting a caste census is essential for the participation of all."

I want to express my gratitude to all of you who have travelled from distant places to be here today. We fulfilled our promises in Chhattisgarh right from the first cabinet meeting.

Our government is pro-poor and pro-tribal. We are committed to working for their benefit.

