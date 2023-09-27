Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Length Of Each Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars and 8 planets, each with a unique day length. Explore the solar day durations from Mercury's 176 Earth days to Earth's 24 hours, and the intriguing distances between Earth and Mars

Mercury has a slow rotation, and its solar day lasts about 176 Earth days

Venus rotates very slowly in the opposite direction to most other planets, so its solar day is longer than its year. It lasts about 116 Earth days

Earth has a solar day that is 24 hours long

Mars has a solar day, often called a "sol," that is approximately 24.6 Earth hours

Jupiter, a gas giant, has a rapid rotation, and its solar day lasts about 9.9 Earth hours

Saturn also rotates quickly, and its solar day is approximately 10.7 Earth hours

Uranus has a unique rotational axis, causing it to rotate on its side. Its solar day is about 17.2 Earth hours

Neptune, like Uranus, rotates on its side. Its solar day is similar to Uranus and lasts about 16.1 Earth hours

Pluto's solar day, despite being a dwarf planet, is surprisingly long at about 153 hours, equivalent to approximately 6.4 Earth days