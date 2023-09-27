Wednesday, 27 September 2023 10:13 GMT

Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Length Of Each Day


Earth to Mars and 8 planets, each with a unique day length. Explore the solar day durations from Mercury's 176 Earth days to Earth's 24 hours



Mercury has a slow rotation, and its solar day lasts about 176 Earth days



Venus rotates very slowly in the opposite direction to most other planets, so its solar day is longer than its year. It lasts about 116 Earth days



Earth has a solar day that is 24 hours long



Mars has a solar day, often called a "sol," that is approximately 24.6 Earth hours



Jupiter, a gas giant, has a rapid rotation, and its solar day lasts about 9.9 Earth hours



Saturn also rotates quickly, and its solar day is approximately 10.7 Earth hours



Uranus has a unique rotational axis, causing it to rotate on its side. Its solar day is about 17.2 Earth hours



Neptune, like Uranus, rotates on its side. Its solar day is similar to Uranus and lasts about 16.1 Earth hours



Pluto's solar day, despite being a dwarf planet, is surprisingly long at about 153 hours, equivalent to approximately 6.4 Earth days

