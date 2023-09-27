Iphone 15 Pro, Iphone 15 Pro Max Being Sold Above Official Prices Due To High Demand: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were introduced in India earlier this month, and it's been alleged that both versions are purportedly being sold for far more than their listed official retail costs. Recent sources claim that there is a huge demand for the newest iPhone 15 smartphones in a number of nations, including India. According to recent rumors, this has caused the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries in some areas to be delayed until November.

Although the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max went on sale for the first time on September 22 in India and other international markets, the company's handsets are now out of supply at several authorized stores around the nation.

News 18 reports that these handsets are being sold at a premium - over and above their original retail prices.

Phone calls made to retailers in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Thane by the publication revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max Natural Titanium variant with 256GB of storage was on sale for Rs. 20,000 over the MRP of Rs. 1,59,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Titanium Blue model with 256GB of inbuilt storage was Rs. 1,51,000 - or Rs. 6,000 more than the price set by Apple.

It's important to note that iPhone 15 Pro models in India are considerably more expensive than in countries like the US and UAE. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs roughly Rs 1,00,000 in the USA, while it costs Rs 1,59,900 in India, a price difference of almost Rs 60,000