Kaziranga To Sundarbans: 9 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites Of India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Tourism Day 2023: Kaziranga to Sundarbans are 9 UNESCO Natural heritage sites of India, showcasing diverse ecosystems, from rhinoceros in Assam to the world's largest mangrove forest in West Bengal

Kaziranga to Sundarbans are 9 UNESCO Natural heritage sites of India, showcasing diverse ecosystems, from rhinoceros in Assam to the world's largest mangrove forest in West Bengal

Valley of Flowers are a breathtaking duo, renowned for their awe-inspiring scenery and biodiversity. These parks are a haven for hikers and nature enthusiasts

High-altitude meadows, towering peaks, and rare wildlife define this Himalayan gem. It's a sanctuary for Himalayan flora and fauna, offering a glimpse into pristine wilderness

India's Western Ghats are a global biodiversity hotspot, rich in unique flora and fauna. These mountains are a natural treasure trove, fostering an incredible range of life

Keoladeo is a paradise for birdwatchers, especially during the winter when migratory birds flock to its wetlands. Its avian diversity and wetland ecosystem are globally significant

Amidst its cultural heritage, Nalanda holds a natural charm. The ancient ruins are surrounded by a serene environment, adding to the site's historical and ecological importance

Agra Fort's cultural significance is enhanced by its picturesque location along the Yamuna River. The riverbank's natural beauty complements the architectural grandeur of the fort

Kaziranga boasts the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, thriving in its lush floodplains. This park's unique ecosystem is home to various wildlife, making it a conservation gem

Manas Sanctuary shelters an array of species, from Bengal tigers to Indian elephants. Its dense forests and grasslands provide a haven for these magnificent creatures

The world's largest mangrove forest, Sundarbans, is the kingdom of the Bengal tiger