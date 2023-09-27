Yellowstone To Mesa Verde: 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites Of USA

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Tourism Day 2023:

Yellowstone to Mesa Verde are 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the USA, showcasing natural wonders, historic landmarks, and ancient Native American culture

Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings, including the iconic Cliff Palace found, archaeological sites provide valuable insights into the history of Native American tribes

World's first national park. It's renowned for its geothermal features, including geysers, hot springs, and the Old Faithful geyser

Comprises of a protected area that preserved some of the tallest and oldest trees on Earth, the coast redwoods and giant sequoias. These ancient forests are of global significance

Taos Pueblo is an ancient Native American community in Taos, New Mexico. It is one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the United States

Independence Hall is where the United States Declaration of Independence and constitution were debated and adopted, symbol of American democracy

Everglades National Park is the largest tropical wilderness of any kind east of the Mississippi River. It's known for its unique ecosystem, freshwater sloughs, sawgrass marshes

Carlsbad Caverns is a network of more than 100 caves famous for their stunning underground formations, which is one of the largest cave chambers in the world