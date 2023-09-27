Wednesday, 27 September 2023 10:10 GMT

Yellowstone To Mesa Verde: 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites Of USA


Yellowstone to Mesa Verde are 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the USA, showcasing natural wonders, historic landmarks, and ancient Native American culture



World Tourism Day 2023:
Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings, including the iconic Cliff Palace found, archaeological sites provide valuable insights into the history of Native American tribes



World's first national park. It's renowned for its geothermal features, including geysers, hot springs, and the Old Faithful geyser



Comprises of a protected area that preserved some of the tallest and oldest trees on Earth, the coast redwoods and giant sequoias. These ancient forests are of global significance



Taos Pueblo is an ancient Native American community in Taos, New Mexico. It is one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the United States



Independence Hall is where the United States Declaration of Independence and constitution were debated and adopted, symbol of American democracy



Everglades National Park is the largest tropical wilderness of any kind east of the Mississippi River. It's known for its unique ecosystem, freshwater sloughs, sawgrass marshes



Carlsbad Caverns is a network of more than 100 caves famous for their stunning underground formations, which is one of the largest cave chambers in the world

