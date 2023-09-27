Serbia announces day of grief after clash kills police officer

(MENAFN) Serbia announcing a day of grief following a battle in Kosovo with shooters caused death to one police officer leading the region to a misunderstanding, the premier of bordering Albania declared on Tuesday.



On Tuesday, Serbia delivered a verdict to state on Wednesday a national day of grief following the fighting in northern Kosovo, a district close to Serbia’s boundary, with a big ethnic Serb population, between police and shooters killed one police officer and injured another.



"This is the worst signal that Serbia could give to the region and the Euro-Atlantic community. Serbia should have opened a serious investigation into the members of that criminal group (that clashed with police), their connections with arms traffickers and other individuals or entities, in Serbia or elsewhere," Edi Rama stated in a post on X.



A battle broke out on Sunday in the town of Banjska in northern Kosovo nearby the Serbian boundary when a group of equipped Serbs obstructed a bridge. A gunfight broke out as the group started shooting on police, murdering one police officer and injuring another.

MENAFN27092023000045015839ID1107149498