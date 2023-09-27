Baladna Is Diamond Sponsor For 'Made In Qatar 2023' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and Baladna Food Industries (BFI) have recently signed a diamond sponsorship agreement for the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar 2023' Exhibition.

The agreement was signed yesterday by Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi, General Manager of Qatar Chamber and Chairperson of the Exhibition's Technical Committee, and Nasser Ali Al-Maslamani, Chief Corporate Services Officer of Baladna, at the Chamber's headquarters.

Held under the patronage of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition is organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI) from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

In statements, Saleh al Sharqi expressed his gratitude and thanking to Baladna for sponsoring and supporting the exhibition, stressing its vital role in the Qatari market and the national economy in general, as one of the largest companies in the state.

He praised the company's commitment to supplying a variety of products to the local market, contributing to self-sufficiency in dairy products, and supporting the state's food security.

Al-Sharqi also highlighted the exhibition's role in promoting the national industry and facilitating communication among businessmen and entrepreneurs in the industrial sector, expressing the hope that the exhibition would contribute to the further development of the industrial sector, especially in the SME industries.

For his part, Nasser Ali Al Maslamani expressed his pleasure at Baladna's support for the expo as a diamond sponsor, emphasising the company's concern to providing continuous support for the event. He highlighted the expo's significance as essential opportunity to showcase the company's products to visitors and the Qatari business community.

He also said that Baladna has successfully met the needs of the Qatari market and is making strenuous efforts to enhance its products and services for regional and global expansion, reaching a wider range of global markets. This, in turn, contributes to the growth of Qatar's exports and the state's GDP, supporting the development of the national economy.

Praising the exhibition's significance in promoting Qatari products and the local industry, Al-Maslamani noted that it has become an important platform that brings various Qatari industries under one umbrella. The expo provides a suitable environment for discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation between Qatari companies and businessmen.