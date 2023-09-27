Al Hammadi Receives Credentials Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received yesterday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qatar Samir Halilovic. The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing all support to advance the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina to a closer cooperation in various fields.