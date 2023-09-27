Al Hammadi Receives Credentials Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received yesterday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qatar Samir Halilovic. The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing all support to advance the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina to a closer cooperation in various fields.
MENAFN27092023000063011010ID1107149478
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.