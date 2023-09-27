6Th Doha Women Forum Begins On September 30

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Women Forum returns for its sixth edition, focusing on the future of women and gender equality.

Taking place on September 30, The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa, a long-term partner in this annual endeavour, the event promises an exciting line-up of empowering talks by women leaders, entrepreneurs, industry luminaries and influencers.

Presented by Aamal Company, this year's theme, 'The Future of Women: Shaping a World of Possibilities,' will explore the evolving roles of women in shaping the world of the future.

As the global momentum for women's empowerment and gender equality continues to grow, the Doha Women Forum aims to spotlight the remarkable potential and contributions of women across all sectors. The event will host engaging roundtable discussions, expert panels, and inspiring talks delivered by influential figures and changemakers in Qatar.

Rashid Bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company will be the keynote speaker this year. He said:“We are proud to support the Doha Women Forum, which this year explores the important theme of the role of women in our society going forward. At Aamal, our female colleagues play a hugely important role in the company's success and we are committed to empowering women in the local community here in Qatar. By providing opportunities, support, and mentorship, we can help women thrive and contribute to the further growth and development of our country.”

Joining him are esteemed speakers such as Dr. Amal Al Malki, Founding Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at HBKU Qatar Foundation; Hayfa Al Abdulla, Innovation Director of QSTP; Al Jawhara Al Thani, Founder of Women of Qatar; Allan Villegas, Founder of the Observatory of Entrepreneurship and Innovation; Nada Zeidan, Arab Sports Icon; Nino Kader, Strategic Communications Expert; Dr. Olga Revina, Founder and Chairperson, Qatar-Ukraine Council, Elmira Kahrobaie, Curator, Visit Qatar, Alftoon Al Janahi, Fashion Icon and Amira Al Jaziri, TV Anchor and Entrepreneur.

Doha Women Forum Founder, Conchita Ponce said:“It is a great pleasure for us to host another inspiring edition of the Doha Women Forum. As we focus on the future of women, our aim is to shine a light on the pivotal role that women play in shaping the world and empower them to thrive. Together, we are forging a path towards a future where gender equality and women's empowerment are not just ideals but lived realities.”

The Doha Women Forum 2022 was focused on the theme 'Women, Sports and Climate Change' which tackled the importance of sports in mitigating climate change and driving gender equality by encouraging women to be a part of the solution.