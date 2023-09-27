Cinemoon Ensemble Celebrates Its 10Th Year With 'Oldies Goldies' Concert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A decade of harmonious artistry comes to life as CineMoon Ensemble, under the leadership of Merve Kenet Bulun, Founder, and Artistic Director, takes centre stage tonight to celebrate its remarkable journey.

Established in 2013 as a part of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO), CineMoon Ensemble embarked on a mission dedicated to Film Music Scores and educational programmes. Over the years, it has evolved into a chamber orchestra of extraordinary musicians, each performance a unique masterpiece.

This year, in honour of their 10th anniversary, CineMoon Ensemble pays tribute to the pioneers of cinematic soundtracks. Merve Kenet Bulun describes the Ensemble as a“desert rose,” a singular entity in Qatar's musical landscape.“CineMoon Ensemble is like a desert rose, which is very unique and not repeated,” she told The Peninsula.

The upcoming concert promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending classical masterpieces with the charm of old-time cinema.

“When we established the Ensemble the main focus was on film music. And from nine excellent musicians, CineMoon became a big chamber orchestra. Since the founding in 2013 until today, each concert we have made was very unique. Each project we do has a long research and special musical ideas combined with other art forms.” The concert to be held at Qatar National Library commences with an old French film from 1908,“The Assassination of Duke of Guise,” accompanied by the music of Camille Saint-Saëns. This pioneering score, while relatively obscure, marks the inception of film music, tracing its roots to classical composer Saint-Saëns. It's a testament to how classical music laid the foundation for the cinematic soundscapes we know today, explained Bulun.

Following this dramatic ode to the past, the Ensemble will pivot to childhood nostalgia with a screening of the beloved cartoon duo, Tom and Jerry. Attendees can anticipate surprises and delight as they are treated to iconic video clips from the golden age of cinema, featuring the legendary Charlie Chaplin.

The musical selection for the evening includes timeless classics like Strauss'“Fledermaus Overture,” and“Polkas,” and Brahms'“Hungarian Dances.” The American composer Leroy Anderson's light classical pieces will also grace the stage, along with Chaplin's heartfelt composition,“Smile,” beautifully arranged by Ajlan Akyüz.

Moreover, Bulun revealed that CineMoon Ensemble has curated a memorable experience for the audience. Ahmad Helou will take on the role of narrator and serenade the crowd with Chaplin's iconic“Smile.” The Ensemble will even invite the audience to join in a karaoke session with the orchestra.

Adding to the eclectic mix is Matteo Gaspari, a talented double bass player from QPO. He will showcase his vocal prowess by performing the whimsical“Nonsense” song.“We are very happy to showcase our talents in different fields,” said Bulun.

In collaboration with Solid Design, the concert will feature video clips from classic cartoons and Chaplin's most uproarious films, promising a night of laughter and nostalgia.

The concert, titled“Oldies Goldies,” promises a unique blend of music, film, and comedy. With Giovanni Pasini at the conductor's helm and a talented ensemble of musicians, including Lorena Manescu as concertmaster, Jihoon Shin on flute, German Blanco on oboe, Simone Zanacchi on clarinet, Yoshiko Koyama on bassoon.