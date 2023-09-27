Center For Strategic Studies Holds Seminar For Senior Military Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and in the presence of Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lt. General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, the Center for Strategic Studies in the Armed Forces organised the 3rd strategic executive seminar for senior leaders 2023.

The seminar aimed to review the most important developments in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and technological progress to share information with military leadership for enlightenment and to consult regarding developments and their repercussions on the military institution.

The seminar was attended by a number of senior officers in the Qatari Armed Forces.