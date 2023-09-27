Moderate Autumn Conditions Prevail Countrywide

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- Moderate autumn weather conditions, on Wednesday, are expected to prevail countrywide, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, the JMD added.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 31 degrees Celsius, sliding to 17 degrees during the night hours.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach a high of 40 degrees, dropping to 25 degrees at night.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.