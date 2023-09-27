Creative Diagnostics Introduces New ELISA Kits To Accelerate Autoimmunity Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced a series of new ELISA Kits to assist researchers in studing the mechanisms of autoimmunity, including those associated with anti-neotrophil, anti-nuclear, rheumatic diseases, endocrine autoantibodies, and the neurological system.



The immune system has very powerful effector mechanisms to destroy a wide range of pathogens. Early in the study of immunity, it was recognized that if these mechanisms were detrimental to the host, severe tissue damage could result. The autoimmune response is similar to the normal immune response to pathogens in that it is specifically activated by antigens (in this case, self-antigens or autoantigens) and produces auto-reactive effector cells and antibodies (called autoantibodies) against the self-antigens. If the response to one's own tissues is not properly regulated, it can lead to a variety of chronic syndromes known as autoimmune diseases.



Autoimmune diseases comprise more than 70 different disorders and affect approximately 5% of the population in Western countries. In human autoimmune diseases, a large number of serum antibodies can be detected against functional cellular structures (nucleic acids, nuclear molecules, receptors, or other functional cellular components), and the presence of such antibodies is central to the diagnosis and classification of these diseases. In addition, several longitudinal cohort studies have shown that patients may carry autoantibodies many years before the onset of clinical symptoms, and the detection of these antibodies in serum has been shown to have a strong predictive value.



Autoimmune diseases are among the most challenging scientific and clinical problems in immunology. The understanding of the pathogenic mechanisms is still incomplete and theories and hypotheses still outnumber facts. The application of new technologies and the rapid improvement in the understanding of auto tolerance will bring clearer and more definitive answers to the mystery of autoimmune diseases.



To accelerate the study of autoimmune diseases, Creative Diagnostics now offers a series of autoimmune ELISA kits to biopharmaceutical research organizations and laboratories. The kits are designed to detect a wide range of autoantibodies, including those associated with anti-neotrophil, anti-nuclear, rheumatic diseases, endocrine autoantibodies, and the neurological system.



For example, the Human Myeloperoxidase IgG ELISA Kit (Catalog # DEIA1698) is intended for the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG class antibodies to myeloperoxidase in human serum. The test system is designed to be used as an aid in the diagnosis of various autoimmune vasculitic diseases characterized by elevated levels of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA). MPO-ANCA may be associated with autoimmune diseases such as Wegener's granulamotosis, ICGN, MPA, and PRS.



These autoimmune ELISA kits from Creative Diagnostics are available now.



