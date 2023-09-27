Celebrating 40 Years Of Technological Innovations: A Look At Softlink's Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) As an industry leader in library management software, Softlink is proud to commemorate 40 years of innovation and customer success in 2023.

- Sarah Thompson, General Manager, Softlink IC BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As an industry leader in library management software, Softlink is proud to commemorate 40 years of innovation and customer success in 2023. Since its inception in 1983, Softlink has been at the forefront of innovation, empowering libraries and information centers worldwide with transformative solutions.Sarah Thompson, General Manager, Softlink IC said "We are thrilled to reach this milestone of 40 years in the industry, and we owe much of our success to our incredible customers who have trusted us throughout the years. At Softlink, we have always been committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower libraries and information centers worldwide.”Softlink International, founded in 1983, played a pivotal role in offering a solution for the management of library resources with its program called ALARM. This program gradually evolved into OASIS, a DOS-based interface for library management, in 1988. OASIS transformed library operations, enabling them to embrace the power of technology and streamline their processes.The 1990s marked remarkable advancements in computing operating systems and during this period, Softlink launched Alice for Windows (AfW), a windows-based Library Management System (LMS), which quickly gained global recognition. This milestone showcased the power of technology to transform libraries.During the 2000s Softlink expanded into the North American market and introduced Liberty version 3, catering to the burgeoning demand for cataloging and accessing digital content. Over the years, Softlink continued to enhance its offerings, releasing Liberty Version 4 in early 2008 and Version 5 in late 2009, solidifying its position as a leader in library and knowledge management software.In the following decade, Softlink introduced illumin in 2012, a cloud-based knowledge request and research management solution that simplified information management. In 2016, Softlink Education and Softlink Information Centers (IC) became independent businesses, allowing each to focus more effectively on their respective audiences.Now, in 2023, Softlink celebrates its 40th anniversary and remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower libraries and information centers. From the introduction of Alice, Oliver and Liberty to their latest offerings such as Liberty Link, AI Enhance, customizable dashboards, and sub-pages, Softlink has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in libraries, knowledge and research centers.Ms Thompson continues,“From our early programs like ALARM and OASIS to our latest offerings such as Liberty Link and AI Enhance, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in the field. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we remain dedicated to anticipating and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Here's to many more years of success together!"Softlink extends its gratitude to its customers for their trust over the past four decades and looks forward to many more years of success together. As the company continues to stay on the cutting edge of technology, Softlink is dedicated to anticipating and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

