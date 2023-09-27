(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eco-friendly Design, Smart Innovation for Future-Hebei International Industrial Design Week 2023 Kicked Off

XIONGAN, HEBEI, CHINA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- On September 22, Hebei International Industrial Design Week 2023 (hereinafter referred to as HIDW 2023) opened in Xiongan New Area in China, to show the charm of smart innovation and green design by more than 10 professional design events and the exhibition with 8,000 m2.With the theme of“Eco-friendly Design, Smart Innovation for Future”, it lasted from September 22 to 28, at the same time, held the Award Ceremony of 2023 Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA) and 2023 GIDA Good Design Exhibition with more than 100 excellent design works. GIDA will participate in London Design Festival for diversified international exchanges and cooperation in design industry.HIDW 2023 focused on the development of“design leading child-friendly city construction”. On the opening day, Xiongan New Area released the phased results and future scenarios about child-friendly city construction.“In HIDW 2023, we gather the global design powers to explore the“Xiongan Path” of child-friendly city construction” for building this city warmer, more attractive, more innocent and more anticipated.”was from the speech of Shirley Feng, as the director of Hebei Industrial Design Innovation Center (HIDC) and the chief executive Officer of Xiongan Future Industrial Design Institute (XIDI).Based on the positioning of“industrial design drives industry innovation and empowers high-quality economic development”, HIDW is committed to building the international, high-end and professional exchange platforms to bring global design resources into Hebei.

