Azerbaijan Doesn't Compel Anyone To Leave Karabakh President's Assistant

doesn't compel anyone to leave Karabakh, Assistant to the President
of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the
Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told DW, Trend reports.
According to him, leaving Karabakh is a personal and individual
decision of the residents.
The official went on to say that during the most recent
anti-terrorist activities, neither Karabakh's civilian population
nor its infrastructure were targeted.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the
region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions:
The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed
formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down
their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and
fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave
the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed
formations shall be disbanded.
In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are
surrendered.
The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured
in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
