Azerbaijani MFA Pays Tribute To Second Karabakh War Martyrs On Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. September 27
(the beginning date of the 2020 second Karabakh war that ended the
30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands) in Azerbaijan is
the Day of Remembrance of those who became symbols of historical
heroism and patriotism, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on
its page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"We honor our martyrs with deep respect and gratitude, whose
sacred memory always lives in our hearts," the ministry said.
The Remembrance Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan for
honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while
serving in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the second Karabakh
war.
Following over a month of military action to liberate its
territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov.
2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.
A joint statement on the matter was made by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan, and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
Established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, dated
December 2, 2020, the holiday is held on September 27, the day when
the war began.
