Glorious 44 Days, Which Led To Great Victory Of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. September 27 is
marked as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan in accordance with
the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Soldiers and officers who showed heroism, peaceful inhabitants
who worked in the rear - all the Azerbaijani people, having
manifested determination and will, unity and solidarity, united in
one fist, inflicted devastating blows on Armenia during the 44-day
Second Karabakh War [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], which
became for Azerbaijan a matter of honor in the struggle for
sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.
Azerbaijan highly appreciates the heroism of its brave sons and
daughters and gives tribute to the memory of its martyrs. September
27 is marked as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan as a sign of
deep respect to the memory of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers,
all Azerbaijani martyrs who fought heroically in the second
Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, and sacrificed their lives for the
territorial integrity of the country and raised the Azerbaijani
flag in the ancestral lands of Azerbaijan.
During the 44 days of military operations, the Azerbaijani army
had defeated the Armenian armed forces and liberated Jabrayil,
Gubadli, Zangilan, Fuzuli districts, a large part of Khojavend
district, a number of villages in Lachin district from the Armenian
occupation. At the same time, they liberated five cities, four
settlements, 286 villages, and numerous strategic heights.
On November 8, after 28 years of the Armenian occupation, there
was liberated the city of Shusha, which has a great spiritual and
symbolic meaning for the Azerbaijani people. As a result, Armenia
had no choice but to sign the act of capitulation.
MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107149264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.