New Economic Relationship Formats Must Be Developed In OTS - Azerbaijani Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. It is necessary
to create a new format of economic relations in the Organization of
Turkic States (OTS), Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the
Agency for Development of Small and Medium Business (SMB) under
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, said at the 2nd Agribusiness
Forum of Turkic States, Trend reports.
According to him, the Agency for Small and Medium Business
Development closely cooperates with agencies associated with the
Organization of Turkic States and relevant institutions of observer
countries of the structure. Over the past period, memoranda of
understanding were signed with the structures of Türkiye,
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Hungary, and joint business forums and
meetings were held.
"In September last year, with the support of the Organization of
Turkic States, the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry,
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, a joint organization of the
Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Business, and the
National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of
Azerbaijan, the Shusha Turkic Business Forum was held on the
restoration and development of the Karabakh region," Mammadov
said.
He noted that a few days ago, a business and investment forum
was held in Istanbul within the framework of the 12th meeting of
the economy ministers of the member countries of the Organization
of Turkic States. As for agribusiness, which is the topic of the
current event, the creation of an innovative agribusiness
environment and its development in accordance with modern
challenges are of exceptional importance.
