Wednesday, 27 September 2023 10:05 GMT

Azerbaijani Mod Shares Footage Dedicated To Remembrance Day


9/27/2023 2:16:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage dedicated to September 27 - the Day of Remembrance [of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for liberating Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.

In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's order dated December 2, 2020, September 27 is marked annually as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan.

