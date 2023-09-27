Azerbaijani Mod Shares Footage Dedicated To Remembrance Day

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.
The Ministry of
Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage dedicated to September 27
- the Day of Remembrance [of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed
their lives for liberating Azerbaijani territories from Armenian
occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.
In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's order dated December
2, 2020, September 27 is marked annually as the Day of Remembrance
in Azerbaijan.
