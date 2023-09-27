Organization Of Turkic States Shares Publication On Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) shared a publication on the
occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.
"In connection with September 27 - the Day of Remembrance, we
express our deepest respect and heartfelt gratitude to all shehids
and veterans who served their motherland with unwavering devotion
and shehids who gave their lives for the integrity of the lands of
the Republic of Azerbaijan," the OTS said.
According to the order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Remembrance Day is
annually celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 27 as a sign of deep
respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought
in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107149261
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.