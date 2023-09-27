Organization Of Turkic States Shares Publication On Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) shared a publication on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

"In connection with September 27 - the Day of Remembrance, we express our deepest respect and heartfelt gratitude to all shehids and veterans who served their motherland with unwavering devotion and shehids who gave their lives for the integrity of the lands of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the OTS said.

According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Remembrance Day is annually celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 27 as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.