September 27 - Pride Day Of Turkic World - Former Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Today marks the
third anniversary of the second Karabakh war, which began on
September 27, 2020, at the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief,
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, former
Turkish Ambassador, representative of the Turkish IMZA Social
Development Support Public Union, co-chair of the Union of Elders
of Türkiye and the Turkic World Hulusi Kilic told Trend .
He noted that September 27 is the day when Azerbaijan inscribed
its victory in golden letters in history.
"Many became martyrs while fighting for their homeland. Our
soldiers also sacrificed their lives for Karabakh. Homeland is
priceless. The second Karabakh war revealed Azerbaijan's strength
in the region. September 27 marked the beginning of the liberation
of lands occupied for 30 years, the return of displaced people to
their ancestral lands, and the start of the path towards the Day of
Pride for the Turkic world," the former ambassador said.
"Our martyrs are always in our hearts. The whole world saw how
the memory of martyrs is highly respected in Azerbaijan. The world
also witnessed a mother who, after losing one son as a martyr, sent
her second child to war. The martyrs, at the cost of their own
lives, gifted us these lands," Kilic added.
Remembrance Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan for honoring
and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in
the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the second Karabakh war.
Following over a month of military action to liberate its
territories from Armenian occupation from late September to early
November 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender
document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Armenia's Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Russia Vladimir
Putin.
Established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, dated
December 2, 2020, the holiday is held on September 27, the day when
the war began.
MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107149260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.