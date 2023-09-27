No Russian Missile Carriers In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on Wednesday, September 27, Russia keeps four ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, with no missile carriers among them.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

There is one Russian ship in the Sea of Azov and one ship in the Mediterranean Sea. There are no missile carriers among them.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 26, there were two Russia's Buyan-M surface-to-air missile carriers, equipped with up to 16 Kalibr missiles, in the Black Sea.