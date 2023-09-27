No Russian Missile Carriers In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on Wednesday, September 27, Russia keeps four ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, with no missile carriers among them.
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.
There is one Russian ship in the Sea of Azov and one ship in the Mediterranean Sea. There are no missile carriers among them. Read also:
Ukraine's Air Force launched 12 strikes on enemy clusters in past day – General
Staff
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 26, there were two Russia's Buyan-M surface-to-air missile carriers, equipped with up to 16 Kalibr missiles, in the Black Sea.
MENAFN27092023000193011044ID1107149259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.