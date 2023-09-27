Russians Launched Airstrike On Outskirts Of Mykolaivka This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of September 27, the Russian army launched an airstrike on the outskirts of Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today at 05:00, the Russian army used aircraft to strike the outskirts of Mykolaivka, Beryslav district. Information about the victims and damage is being clarified," he said.

According to Prokudin, "over the past day, the enemy launched 119 attacks, firing 557 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, there were two airstrikes”.

Russians fire artillery at two communities inregion

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of settlements, the territory and buildings of educational institutions, factories, a penitentiary in Kherson, and a medical facility in Beryslav.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 12 people were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 26, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on a medical facility in Beryslav, Kherson region. The roof of one of the departments, food block, laundry room, boiler room, garage, utility and storage rooms were damaged.