The South's Booty Shake King Willie Millionare New Single Will Make Sweat Your Hair Out Dancing!

Atlanta, Georgia Sep 26, 2023

" I get so tired of going out to the club & parties and no one is dancing! " says Willie " It's like someone sucked all the fun out of the party cause everyone is trying to stand in the section and look cute and be seen. If you play Willie Millionare new single you can literally feel the music flow through your body which, he says was his goal when he started this project. " I just wanted to make something that women would shake their booty to," he says smiling. The song, entitled Slut Me Out was produced by veteran producer the 808 GAWD himself, Maxpayne Shawty a well known producer out of Atlanta who has been featured on The Breakfast Club. " He played the song for me and I know that was the one " Willie claims. " You can just feel the energy when the record comes on, I knew it was going to be a banger so when I was writing this song I wanted to share that feeling and energy with my audience. "

Ever since the song dropped on 9/11 this song has been on fire in the streets, in the clubs, and burning up the charts on radio! " I didn't expect the single to take off like it did but, the DJ's love it and they started to play it in the club and it's been downhill ever since," says Willie. " I dropped the song on September 11 because of my military background I served in Iraq right after the towers fell and I will always drop something on that date to honor the people that lost loved ones that day and my fallen comrades that made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq. "

As you can read, the single is out on all digital platforms just search Atlanta Hit Makers Slut Me Out and dance your heart out!! " Feel free to reach out to me, send me a video of you dancing to my song and I post it on our Instagram page @Atlanta_Hit_Makers I love the fan love, and I want to keep my fans dancing, that's why I make music "