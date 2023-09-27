New ISSA Los Angeles Advisory Board Is Hosting Their Annual Security Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The GO-TO Cybersecurity Conference in Southern California is back at the beach in Santa Monica Oct 5th.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Los Angeles Information Systems Secuity Association Advisory Board has been working hard at bringing the best speakers in the industry to Southern California to share their experiences and knowledge with Summit attendees. The rich content makes Summit XIII one of the preeminent regional events in the country. The Summit features dynamic Keynote speakers Ira Winkler, Field CISO for CYE Security | Former Chief Security Architect at Walmart | Author of“You Can Stop Stupid” & “Security Awareness for Dummies”; David Spark, Founder, Producer, Co-Host CISO Series | Founder & Marketing VP of Spark Media Solutions, LLC; Joshua Scott, Head of Information Security & IT at Postman; and John Underwood, VP, Information Security at Big 5 Sporting Goods.Throughout the day, Summit attendees will be able to choose from two tracks, a Women in Security Forum , and a Challenge room, where attendees can learn about the latest techniques to combat common threats in this hands-on workshop. The venue is clearly one of the top experiences for Summit attendees, the Annenberg Beach House, located right on the shore of the Pacific Ocean. The fresh beach air will keep the crowd happy and refreshed!Other well-known speakers include: Jim Manico, Founder, CEO and Application Security Educator at Manicode Security; Richard GreenbergISSA-LA President & Founder of the Women in Security Forum | CEO at Security Advisors LLC | ISSA Distinguished Fellow & Hall of Fame; Sascha Scleumer, CISO, LA County Public Health; Howard Miller, Chief Information Officer at UCLA Anderson School of Management | Clear Ventures CxO Council Advisor | Board Member at Innovate@UCLA; and Tina Thorstenson, VP, Industry Business Unit at CrowdStrike | Former CISO and Deputy CIO at Arizona State University.There will be an Opening Reception on the late afternoon of Oct 4th, where attendees can watch the sunset over the Pacific Ocean will networking and having food and drinks. Earlier in the day will be the CISO Forum , open to CISOs, CIOs, and Directors of Security. Those interested in attending should send an email to: .Companies wanting to sponsor should do so right away to take advantage of website exposure:ISSA Los Angeles was recently awarded the coveted ISSA Medium Chapter of the Year! The Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles (ISSA-LA ®) is a member-supported U.S. 501(c)(3) organization of information security professionals and practitioners. Your donation is tax-deductible as allowed by law. It provides educational forums and peer interaction opportunities that enhance the knowledge, skill and professional growth of the Cybersecurity and IT Community.The Los Angeles Chapter is the founding chapter of ISSA International, and its primary goal is to promote management practices that will ensure the availability, integrity and confidentiality of information. The chapter meets monthly at various venues around the Los Angeles region. Each year hundreds of Information Security Leaders gather at the Security Summit to network, learn, and share problems and solutions. Internationally renowned speakers and trainers travel to SoCal to participate in this event.ISSA Los Angeles Chapter has provided many years of support to the information security community in the Los Angeles Area. All the board members are volunteers and are committed to continue providing this service in a safe and respectful manner.ISSA-LA created and has been hosting the Women in Security Forum since 2018 and has been a staunch supporter of diversity and inclusion. and has also utilized media awareness through“Women of Influence.” The Forum is a Special Collaborative Event for Women in Cybersecurity, IT, Academia, and Executive Management.ISSA-LA Board of Directors:President: Richard Greenberg, CISSP; Vice President: Dave Wettenstein, MBA; Admin Director: Serafino Sini; Secretary: James Chillingworth; Treasurer: Katie Curran; Vendor Director: Tom Sabbe; Technology Director: Eric D Barricklow; Education Director: Michael Lehman; Marketing Director: Aaron WycoffISSA-LA Advisory Board:Joel Simangan, MSIA, CISM, CRISC, GISP, CFE, CHP, CSCS, CISO at LA County Internal Services Department; Edmond Momartin, Principal – Cybersecurity at AT&T; Raffi Erganian, Co-Founder, VULNERA; Kim Pham, Co-founder, AccessNow; Sascha Schleumer; CISO at LA County Department of Public Health; Barry Rein, Information Security Officer (retired) at Gainwell Technologies; Chris Daskalos, Manager Information Security Advisory Services at USC; Steven Weil,Information Security Director / Cybersecurity Principal at PointB; Karl Muise, VP & IT Audit Officer (retired) at Pacific Capital Bancorp; Diana Waters, Retained Executive Search; Mario Oliva, Lead Security Engineer at Coupa Software; Harry Wan. Head Of Security at Britive; Joe Luna, Co-Founder, VULNERA; Regine Lawton, Transformative Leader, Modern Technologies; and Bernie Goulet, Account Executive at Complete Document Solutions, Inc.

