XS.com Awarded “Best Global Market Leader” during Dubai Expo 2023

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) UAE, 27th September 2023 – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing has today announced that it has been awarded as the “Best Global Market Leader” during the Forex Expo Dubai 2023 which took place on 26th – 27th September at the World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE. The event where the global multi-asset broker was featured as Titanium Sponsors was organised by the HQMENA group.



“We are deeply honoured to have been recognized as the Best Global Market Leader and extend our heartfelt appreciation to the event organisers for this prestigious award. The Fintech landscape in the UAE has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, propelling the country to a prominent position within the Middle East. As a testament to our dedication to this positive transformation, we are thrilled to have been part of the Forex Expo Dubai 2023 UAE as Titanium Sponsors.” commented Andreea Ilies, Global Head of Events at XS.com.



She continued to say: “This event offered a remarkable platform for us to engage within the financial services community. Our collaboration with the esteemed organisers at HQMENA underscores our steadfast commitment to initiatives that intricately connect the finance professionals of the UAE. Once again, thank you to the event organisers for recognizing our contributions and granting us the honour of being the “Best Global Market Leader” amongst the online investing community in the UAE.”



Presenting its cutting-edge products and services at the Forex Expo Dubai 2023, the XS Group’s Global Titanium Sponsorship shone a spotlight on its dedication to online investments. In addition, they provided invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements within the dynamic landscape of the Fintech industry.



Michael Xuan, Executive Director at HQMENA and organisers of the Forex Expo Dubai 2023 commented on the award nomination:



“With the much-anticipated Forex Expo Dubai 2023 now completed, we are thrilled to recognize the pivotal role played by our esteemed Titanium Sponsor, the XSGroup. Their ongoing partnership stands as a clear testament to their commitment in reshaping and revolutionising the investment landscape. The UAE's financial sector serves as a beacon of advancement and sophistication within the Middle East. Against this backdrop, the Forex Expo Dubai assumed a central role as a platform where innovative ideas and industry trends gained a significant amount of coverage.”



He completed his words of appreciation to the XS Group by saying: “Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the XSteam for their steadfast support, which undoubtedly enriches the event's value. In an era where digital investments are gaining prominence and brokers wield significant influence within this dynamic ecosystem, we eagerly anticipate a future where we continue to together foster an environment that facilitates meaningful connections and empowers both traders and industry participants.”

As Global Titanium Sponsor , XShad a prominent presence throughout the Forex Expo Dubai 2023, where they showcased a comprehensive suite of services and expertise in the Financial Services industry.



XSencouraged all participants to take part in insightful dialogues and experience first-hand, in-person resolution to their inquiries. The team built new relationships with event attendees, as they showcased the latest development in cutting-edge trading solutions.



Shadi Salloum, Regional Director of MENA Region at XS.com, held a well-attended educational seminar titled “The Importance of Domain Name for Modern Business - The Example of Elon Musk & X.com”.



XS.com's enthusiastic involvement in these dynamic events further underscores their commitment to nurturing industry growth, cultivating significant relationships with fellow professionals and clients, and reinforcing their standing as a reliable ally in the worldwide financial arena.



