More Caspian Sea Gas For Europe Back In The Cards

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline is back on the drawing board, but it is unlikely to provide any gas to Europe. After the failure of the second attempt to realize the project in the late 2010s – due in part to the domestic political influence exercised by the inherited Soviet-era monopoly Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC) – it seemed as though the TCGP had swung and missed again.

The one previous attempt to construct it was in the late 1990s. It fell afoul of two circumstances.

The first was the agreement on the Blue Stream pipeline, which provided gas to Turkey (which the TCGP might have done) from Russia under the Black Sea. The second was the unexpected discovery of large volumes of gas instead of oil in Azerbaijan's offshore Shah Deniz deposit. These volumes made it unnecessary to rely on gas from Turkmenistan to fill a pipeline from Azerbaijan westward to Europe.

It is worth mentioning the attempt to construct such a large-volume pipeline in the late 2000s. This was the Nabucco project, which would have run from the South Caucasus to the Baumgarten gas hub in eastern Austria. This gas, however, was planned to come mainly, if not exclusively, from offshore Azerbaijani sources that had recently been discovered and others (such as Shah Deniz) that were projected for expansion.

It is a sign of the difficulties of trans-Caspian gas that the TCGP was not considered as part of this scheme, which included the European Union's attempt to create a Caspian Development Corporation (CDC) to aggregate demand from European gas companies.