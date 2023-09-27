Obseva Files Half Year 2023 Financial Statements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

ObsEva Files half Year 202 3 Financial Statements

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

Geneva, Switzerlan d – September 27 , 202 3 – ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today published its Half Year 2023 Financial Statements. The Half Year 2023 Financial Statements may be found on the financial section of the Company's website, he r e or directly via the link here .

