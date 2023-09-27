How Ecocamel ORB SPA's Soft Water Technology Can Transform Your Hair And Skin

(MENAFN- Pressat) How ORB SPA's Soft Water Technology Can Transform Your Hair and Skin

A shower head like no other, Ecocamel's latest showerhead is a revolution. The ORB SPA contains in-built Aircore Technology, innovative soft water technology and a massaging unit, transforming your shower experience for the better.

The ORB SPA can guarantee a powerful shower while using less water than your usual showers. This means reduced energy usage and therefore less money spent on energy bills.



The ORB SPA also has other incredible benefits including:

Deep cleansing

Increasing blood flow and lotion absorbance

Exfoliates and hydrates

Stimulates skin cells

Suitable for all skin types

The Aircore Technology allows air to be drawn in through the air intakes, mixes with water and by increasing the water pressure, the power of your shower is significantly boosted.

Complete with a state-of-the-art Interspray system, its angled nozzles create a wider spray pattern resulting in more coverage.

The Orbit is also hypoallergenic and extremely hygienic with wipe clean rubber nodules, making it perfect for family and guests all to use.

The head comes with two brushes that benefit skin and hair. The larger one allows the water to wash away impurities released by the massage from the fibres of the head and the smaller surface can be used on the face and for more delicate areas.

Not only can the massaging unit be used in shower, it can also be removed and used as part of your daily beauty and skincare routine.



Jane Lewis, nurse and MD of the Skin to Love Clinic had to say:"When I was first introduced to the concept of the ORB SPA®I saw the benefits straight away. The water softening is greatif you have irritable skin and the exfoliating effects areextremely convenient, allowing you to apply your creamsstraight out of the shower."The Ecocamel's ORB SPA is available from £83 and comes withfree P&P plus 30 Day Money Back Guarantee