Turbo Generator Market Expected To Reach $12.6 Billion By 2027 | Registering A CAGR Of 3.1%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Turbo Generator Size

Global Turbo Generator Market 2020 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2027

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Turbo Generator Market by Type (Gas Turbine Generator, Steam Turbine Generator, and Water Turbine Generator), Cooling System (Air-Cooled, Water-Cooled, and Hydrogen-Cooled), and End-User (Coal Power Plants, Gas Power Plants, Nuclear Power Plants, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global turbo generator market size was valued at $10.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

A turbine generator is equipment used to generate electricity from mechanical energy, which is obtained from the combustion of fuel (coal, fossil fuel, diesel, nuclear, gas & others), water, wind, and others. The turbine generator is equipped with an internal combustion engine, electric generator, mechanical coupling, voltage regulator, and speed regulator. This generator finds its application across various end-use industries such as in oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, manufacturing, and others.

An increase in demand for electricity from various industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceutical, energy, construction and others is anticipated to drive the growth of the turbine generator market globally. In addition, developing economies such as China, India, Africa, and others, relied mostly on coal-based power generation for their economic growth, which in turn fuels the growth of the steam turbine generator market. However, stringent government regulations toward the environmental pollution caused owing to the combustion of coal, diesel, oil, fossil fuel, and other conventional fuels, have increased attention toward the maximum utilization of renewable energy, which in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Depending on the type, the gas turbine generator segment held the highest market share of about 60.2% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in demand for gas turbine generators for electricity generation from various industries such as oil & gas, power, large industries, and others, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

On the basis of the cooling system, the air-cooled turbo generator holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in the need for energy supply from residential consumers. In addition, the surge in demand for air-cooled turbo generators from various applications such as agriculture, military, and remotely located construction is fueling the growth of the air-cooled turbo generator market systems.

On the basis of end-user, the coal power plants segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%. This is attributed to the increase in demand for electricity from the developing and developed economies is expected to fuel the growth of coal-based power generation, which in turn drives the turbo generator market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the rise in demand for coal-based power generation from the economic growth perspective is expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The Turbo Generator industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Turbo Generator market include,

Ebara Corporation

Siemens AG

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Andritz AG

Beijing BEIZHONG Steam Turbine Generator Co., Ltd.

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

General Electric

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

On the basis of the region, the market is analyzed across four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific garnered the dominant share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as the presence of a huge consumer base and the existence of key players in the region. Moreover, presence of the developing countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

Inquiry before Buying:

Key Findings Of The Study:

1. In 2019, gas turbo generator accounted for the majority of the share of the global turbo generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

2. In 2019, the air-cooled turbo generator segment accounted for about 58.3% of the share in the global turbo generator market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

3. In 2019, the coal power plants segment is accounted for 56.4% market share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 3.1% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global turbo generator market.

4. Steam turbine generator is the fastest-growing end-user segment in the Asia-Pacific turbo generator market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020–2027.

5. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.2%, throughout the forecast period.

6. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global turbo generator market with more than 66.1% of the share, in terms of revenue.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn