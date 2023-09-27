World Bank: Georgia Advances On Financial Inclusion, Enterprise Financial Transparency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank on Tuesday said Georgia had advanced“ambitious”
second-generation reforms aimed at boosting private sector
development and enhancing financial inclusion thanks to the
institution's €4 million Georgia Financial Inclusion and
Accountability project, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
Implemented between 2019 and 2023 with the support of the World
Bank and the European Union, the project had supported an enabling
framework for capital and insurance market development, improved
financial infrastructure and responsible financial inclusion, and
promoted better corporate and State-Owned Enterprise governance and
reporting in Georgia, the World Bank said.
Catalin Gherman, the Deputy Head of Cooperation of the EU
Delegation to Georgia, said four years after the start of the
implementation of the initiative there were“visible improvements”
in Georgia's financial structures, business services and investment
climate.
The World Bank said“significant improvements” had been made in
the quality of financial reporting through rollout of International
Financial Reporting Standards for SMEs training courses, resulting
in 85 percent accuracy of reports submitted for medium enterprises
and 91 percent for small enterprises.
Georgia's progress in the financial reporting reforms was
acknowledged in the World Bank's 2022 Report on the Observance of
Standards and Codes in Accounting and Auditing, which was also
presented today.
MENAFN27092023000195011045ID1107148845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.