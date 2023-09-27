Azerbaijan-Turkiye Economic Relations Can Be Serious Impetus For Opening Of Zangazur

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Since the war is over, now Azerbaijan's economy will develop in
a commercial direction. If we take into account that until today
Azerbaijan devoted its resources to war preparations, that is why
the indicator in the economy of Azerbaijan was low in the last
decade. If there was no war, I am sure that the trade turnover
would have reached at least 50-70 billion."
Turkish economist expert, Professor Jamal Zehir said these words
in his comment to Azernews on the recent meeting of the heads of
state in Nakhchivan. According to him, with the opening of the
Zangazur corridor, Azerbaijan's trade turnover can reach 50 billion
in a short time. Because according to the expert's analysis, 15
billion trade turnover is a very low figure for the two
countries.
"Azerbaijan's greatest trade opening potential to the West will
be presented through Turkiye. With serious purchases from Turkiye,
Azerbaijan will slowly begin to grow even more than production.
Currently, Azerbaijan has a great potential of personnel," the
economist added.
Jamal Zehir noted that Garabagh, which has great natural
resources, will be turned into an economic region in the future, as
stated by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Because this
region is considered favorable for industrialization.
"Azerbaijan will be a trade center for both the West and the
East. Because China's 'One Belt, One Road' project has passed
through Azerbaijan, but it will also pass through Turkiye. In a
nutshell, Turkiye and Azerbaijan will be an important corridor, and
both countries will get a lot of income from Trans-Logistics
transit.
Also, other countries that are aware of this will be interested
in making large investments. This is the reason why neighboring
Russia, regardless of its power in the region, looks further
relaxed. Also, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, European countries
will want to benefit from this trade because Europe will not get
along with Russia for many years."
Speaking about the memorandum signed on December 15, 2020, the
economist said that according to the Igdir-Nakhchivan agreement,
excess natural gas will be supplied directly from Turkiye to
Nakhchivan, which simultaneously will reduce Nakhchivan's gas
supply dependence on Iran under the previously signed swap
agreement.
For many years, due to the events of 1920 and 1990, Azerbaijan
could not invest in Nakhchivan, so Turkiye provided the first
commercial support. However, although Turkish businessmen and
companies tried to establish serious business in Nakhchivan, it was
not enough. It is for this reason that the contract of the project
signed 3 years ago has already been realized and construction has
started. With this, natural gas lines will meet the energy needs of
Nakhchivan. In another signed document, it was stated that a
serious investment in green energy (1000 megawatts) will be
obtained. However, since Nakhchivan does not have the capital
potential to use energy, therefore it will be exported to
Turkiye.
"We believe that this agreement will boost the economy of
Nakhchivan and accelerate the commercial integration between
Turkiye and Azerbaijan," Cemal Zehir opined.
In conclusion, the economist also spoke about the importance of
the Zangazur corridor on a large scale. Which, along with Turkiye
and Azerbaijan, many Western countries also want the opening of the
corridor.
"I think that maybe other Turkish states will be added to the
natural gas pipeline coming from Baku. Because only Azerbaijan's
natural gas is not enough to meet Europe's needs. Therefore, the
corridor is more likely to be a huge carrier of natural gas,
energy, and oil. If other Turkish states join, it may be possible
to form a large economic region by exporting energy to the main
market," the expert concluded.
