Ukraine's Air Force Launched 12 Strikes On Enemy Clusters In Past Day General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 12 strikes on Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol sector and offensive actions in the Bakhmut sector.

In the past 24 hours, 26 combat clashes have been recorded. The enemy carried out 10 missile strikes and 77 airstrikes, launched 44 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities. Following Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Damage was caused to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

According to the General Staff, the Russian invaders launched airstrikes on Hrabovske, Popivka of Sumy region; Starytsia, Hatyshche, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Berestove of Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Novoyehorivka of Luhansk region; Torske, Siversk, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Pivnichne, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka of Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Olhivka and the city of Kherson, Kherson region.

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, the Ukrainian missile forces struck five artillery units, three personnel and military equipment clusters, one command post, and two ammunition depots of the enemy.