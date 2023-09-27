Deputy PM Meets UK Defence Procurement Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Minister for Defence Procurement of the United Kingdom H E James Cartlidge and the accompanying delegation during his official visit to the State of Qatar. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.
