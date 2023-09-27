(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DP World Celebrates Triple Win at Logistics & Transport Awards 2023





Awards recognise DP World's excellence and innovation in port operations, freight forwarding and digital trade solutions

Dubai, UAE, September 25, 2023: DP World, a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain solutions, has scooped three prestigious awards at the Logistics & Transport Awards 2023.

. Terminal Operator of the Year: This award recognises DP World's flagship Jebel Ali Port as the industry benchmark for operational efficiency and state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure. As the world's largest man-made harbour and the region's number one port for container traffic, Jebel Ali Port is a vital gateway for global trade. In 2022, Jebel Ali Port handled more than 14 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units).

. International Freight Forwarder of the Year: Recognising excellence in terms of service and efficiency in ocean, air, road or rail freight, this accolade acknowledges DP World's leadership in providing end-to-end logistics solutions from factory floor to customer door. With a network spanning 73 countries on six continents, DP World brings together an unparalleled combination of assets and expertise to build creative solutions to the hardest problems in logistics.

. Tech Solutions Provider in Logistics & Supply Chain: Dubai Trade has been recognised for its pioneering role as an end-to-end digital trade facilitation platform. With a userbase of more than 180,000 members including traders, shipping lines, clearing and forwarding agents, hauliers, and Free Zone licensees, and a catalogue of over 700 e-services, Dubai Trade strives to make trade easier and faster by bringing key stakeholders together under a unified single window for trade.

Now in their sixth year, the annual awards by Logistics News Middle East recognise the achievements of businesses in the logistics and supply chain sector and are judged by a carefully selected panel of industry experts.

