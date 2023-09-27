(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Own Your Magic! Elevate the Every Day to Magic with Spring/Summer Make-up by Catrice







'Own Your Magic' the empowering spring/summer make-up by Catrice is dedicated to independent women who believe in making everyday moments extraordinary, all while enhancing their natural beauty.

At Catrice, we understand that make-up is not simply a tool for covering flaws, but a catalyst for self-expression and confidence. The multifunctional beauty tools make the beauty routine easier than ever before. Our new line celebrates the spirit of independent women who embrace their uniqueness and use makeup to showcase their true selves to the world. Whether cool statements, fresh looks, or nourishing skincare: Catrice takes beauty to a whole new level.

Back to Basics collection focuses on minimalism, sustainability, and multifunctionality. You can showcase endless creativity with Intense Matte Lip Pen a lipstick and lip liner in one product. Using subtle nudes to vibrant colors and matte to satin finishes the formula is enriched with castor oil, shea butter, and vitamin E to keep your lips supple.

We believe that makeup should enhance, not mask, and our Beauty Snacks line embodies this philosophy. Allowing a quick touch-up without sacrificing performance the new Catrice 18H HD Matte Powder Foundation offers a formula that effortlessly blends and enhances the skin and ensures a smooth, matte complexion with an airbrush finish. At the same time, the foundation has an SPF of 15 for light UV protection.

The vibrant and high-quality beauty collection Little Luxuries doesn't just make our everyday life a little more beautiful but adds a touch of luxury. The carefully crafted collection combines high-quality ingredients with stunning pigments, resulting in products that are as luxurious as they are effective.

The Catrice Blossom Glow Eye & Cheek Palette offers six harmoniously coordinated colors from matte to shimmery – in natural shades. The highly pigmented eyeshadows create amazing looks, the blush and highlighter provide a perfect glow and the bronzer ensures a sun-kissed look.

Taking lip collection to a whole new level is the Scandalous Matte Lipstick with colours ranging from nude to fuchsia to red, there's a shade to suit everyone. its light, silky-soft texture smoothly glides onto the lips and is highly pigmented. The formula with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and passion fruit oil provides moisture and leaves behind a long-lasting pleasant feeling on the lips.

Join us on this magical journey as we celebrate womanhood, self-expression, and confidence. Own Your Magic is more than just makeup; it is a movement that encourages women to embrace their unique beauty and show the world who they truly are.

