Zakarpattia Territorial Defense Soldiers Destroy Russian Murom-M Surveillance System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 101st separate territorial defense brigade destroyed Russia's Murom-M surveillance system using an FPV drone.

The brigade's press service reported this on Facebook and published a relevant video, according to Ukrinform.

"An FPV drone in action! Minus another Russia's Murom-P autonomous mobile video surveillance and thermal imaging system. This is the result of the work of an [unmanned aerial system] UAS platoon of the 101st Zakarpattia separate territorial defense brigade's reconnaissance company," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to September 26, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 276,670 Russian invaders.