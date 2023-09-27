Shakira Faces 2Nd Investigation In Spain Over Tax Fraud

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Shakira is facing a second tax fraud investigation after
Barcelona prosecutors alleged on Tuesday that she defrauded Spain
of €6 million ($6.4 million) worth of taxes in 2018, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The accusation comes just two months before Shakira will go to
court to defend herself against charges of evading €14.5 million
($13.9 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.
In the new charges, prosecutors allege that the Colombian singer
used a corporate web, primarily through a company in Luxembourg to
avoid paying taxes in Spain, particularly related to the money she
earned during her El Dorado tour.
Shell companies in Spain, the Netherlands, the British Virgin
Islands, Malta, Panama, and Liechtenstein were also allegedly
involved in the tax evasion.
In 2018, prosecutors say Shakira was living in Barcelona with
her then-partner Gerard Pique.
They also allege that "motivated by her desire to avoid paying
taxes," she willfully provided incomplete documentation to Spain,
failing to report all of her earnings and deducting unrelated
expenses.
Prosecutors are asking Interpol to notify the artist, who now
lives in the US, about the two investigations – one for income tax
fraud and another for wealth tax fraud.
A separate tax fraud trial for Shakira is set to begin in
November. She faces up to eight years behind bars.
That case hinges on whether or not Shakira resided in Spain from
2012 to 2014. Prosecutors say she was a Spanish resident and needed
to pay taxes, but the singer insists she was an official resident
in the Bahamas.
Shakira is refusing to settle the case because, as she told Elle
Magazine in 2022, she believes "these are false accusations."
"First of all, I didn't spend 183 days per year at that time at
all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the
world. Second, I've paid everything they claimed I owed, even
before they filed a lawsuit," she said.
Shakira also told Elle that she was advised by
PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the world's four biggest tax
specialist firms, so she was "confident" that she was "doing things
correctly and transparently from day one."
Shakira also accused Spanish tax authorities of running "a
salacious press campaign" against her and said they started
"salivating" when they saw she was dating a Spanish citizen because
they wanted her money.
MENAFN27092023000195011045ID1107148801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.