At Least 100 Killed In Fire At Wedding Hall In Iraq

BAGHDAD, Sept 27 (NNN-NINA) – More than 100 people were killed and more than 150 others injured, in a wedding hall fire in the town of al-Hamdaniya, in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi Ministry of Health said today, quoting preliminary reports.

The Iraqi Civil Defence said that, the incident occurred before midnight last night, in the hall building, which was made of highly flammable construction materials.

Initial reports indicated that the fire broke out due to fireworks inside the building, and that part of the building collapsed because of the huge fire.

An investigation was launched into the incident.– NNN-NINA

