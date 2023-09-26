Turkish Actor Engin Altan Düzyatan: TV Drama Is A Powerful Source Of Soft Power That Bridges Nations

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The television drama industry is a powerful source of soft power that bridges communities and connects diverse cultures on a global scale, globally-acclaimed Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan told audiences at the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) that commenced on Tuesday.

Düzyatan, best known for his lead role in the hit Turkish drama 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' ('Resurrection: Ertugrul'), drew large audiences to his session at the region's pre-eminent media gathering. During his session, he shared insights from his experiences as the lead actor in the historical TV series, discussed the future of television, and highlighted his dedication to humanitarian causes. He also commended Dubai's sustainability efforts and its role in promoting awareness and the conservation of valuable resources.

Addressing the audience, he said:“Turkey is a culturally rich Mediterranean country where community and family hold immense importance. As we began to narrate our stories, other communities found elements of themselves reflected in our tales. Turkish series have gained significant popularity in various Latin American countries as well as across Arabic nations. The sector has emerged as a powerful source of soft power, facilitating cross-cultural connections and enabling diverse communities to engage with our narratives,” he said in a session titled 'Conversations with Engin Altan'.

He also noted that drama productions help build cultural bridges that foster stronger ties between nations.“We are able to use such soft power to increase peace and boost communication between people,” he said, noting that Turkey is the second largest exporter of TV series.

On the future of TV and its evolving trajectory, he noted the sector will change dramatically.“The mainstream we have been accustomed to will need to adapt to new systems, employ new talent, work harder, and take a leading role in the sector. Integrating AI is essential, but it's also incredibly exciting. Embracing these changes and evolving with technology is the key.”

Responding to a question on the success of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' ('Resurrection: Ertugrul'), Düzyatan emphasised several key factors. He noted that the series had a well-coordinated and thoughtfully framed storyline that was engaging. The script was meticulously drafted and effectively conveyed the values of justice and peace that the Muslim community embraces.

Furthermore, Düzyatan emphasised the importance of teamwork in the success of such a project. He highlighted that everyone involved in the production believed in the project's potential for success and worked collaboratively.

On his social and philanthropic work, he said“I have a deep passion for humanitarian work, and I always seek opportunities to contribute. Access to clean water remains a significant challenge for impoverished societies around the world. I have been involved in meaningful projects addressing this critical issue. Climate change is a pressing concern as well. The reality is that our planet is warming, and water is becoming increasingly scarce. It's imperative that we use water resources efficiently.”

“I'm aware that Dubai has taken substantial steps in this direction, and I have closely followed Dubai's efforts, along with those of other nations. When countries prioritise these issues, it raises awareness and inspires positive change,” he added.

