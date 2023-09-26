Fujairah Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
FUJAIRAH, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.
MENAFN26092023000061011009ID1107148374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.